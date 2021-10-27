T20 World Cup India Squad 2021- Check India squad for T20 World Cup, Full Players List, Reserve Players & Past Records

India squad for T20 World Cup 2021: India led by Virat Kohli named a 15-member squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in September 2021. India had won the first-ever T20 World Cup played in 2007.

Team India is one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2021. However, India had a rough start with a 10-wicket loss against arch-rivals Pakistan. India will be looking to redeem itself in its next game against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on October 31, 2021.

The T20 World Cup India Squad 2021 has left out key players including Shikhar Dhawan, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and kept Shreyas Iyer on standby.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup India squad 2021: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

T20 World Cup India Squad Players 2021: Full List of Players

India Batsmen India Wicketkeepers India All-rounders India Bowlers Virat Kohli (c) Rishabh Pant Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma (vc) Ishan Kishan Ravindra Jadeja Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Shardul Thakur Suryakumar Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar Rahul Chahar Ravichandran Ashwin Varun Chakravarthy Reserve players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar Additional players: Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and Krishnappa Gowtham

India T20 World Cup 2021

India is currently placed in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. India lost its first Super 12 stage match against Pakistan by 10 wickets.

India T20 World Cup: Past Records

India had won the first-ever T20 World Cup held in 2007 by beating Pakistan by 5 runs. Team India came close to winning the title only once after that in 2014 when it ended up being the runners-up after losing the T20 World final to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

MS Dhoni, under whose captainship India had won the first T20 World Cup, has joined the team as its mentor for the 2021 T20 World Cup.