ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand Squad 2021: Check New Zealand Squad, Players list, Update, Past Records & Group

ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand Squad 2021: New Zealand team will be particularly eyeing the T20 World Cup Title 2021 as the team has won only their second ICC’s (International Cricket Council) men’s title in 2021. The New Zealand squad has played 30 games in the tournament and has won 15 of them. Even though the England team reached the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup on two occasions- 2007 and 2016, they are still yet to pick up the T20 World Cup Trophy. In ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the England squad will be led by Kane Williamson. In their match of the T20 World Cup tournament held on October 26, 2021, New Zealand lost against Pakistan by 5 wickets. In their next match of the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, New Zealand will be up against India on October 31, 2021, at 7.20 PM in Dubai.

New Zealand Squad update for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The selectors of New Zealand have named a 15-member team for the ongoing ICC T20 World cup 2021, alongside the squad for the upcoming limited over tours of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. New Zealand led by Kane Williamson for ICC T20I World Cup 2021 is headlined by an all-star bowling group that features Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Tim Southee. They are all in the top 10 of the ICC T20 bowling rankings.

The black caps in T20 World Cup 2021 in batting will also bring plenty of class joined by Martin Guptill and Devon Conway. Both are in the Top 10 of the ICC T20I batting rankings.

New Zealand playing 11 for T20 World Cup

Based on the team’s last match with Pakistan on October 26, 2021, the predicted playing 11 for New Zealand for their next match of T20 World Cup with Indian Cricket team will be-

Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (C), Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (Injury Cover).

New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup: Full List

New Zealand Batsmen New Zealand Bowlers New Zealand Wicketkeepers New Zealand All-Rounders Kane Williamson Todd Astle Glenn Phillips Daryl Mitchell Mark Chapman Trent Boult Tim Seifert Jimmy Neesham Martin Guptill Lockie Ferguson Devon Conway Mitchell Santner Kyle Jamieson Ish Sodhi Tim Southee Injury Reserve- Adam Milne

New Zealand’s Group in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

In T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand is a member of Group 2. India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan are some of the other teams in the same group. New Zealand had an opening match with Pakistan on October 26, which they lost by 5 wickets. New Zealand’s next match in T20 World Cup will be against India on October 31. The team, to move further in the tournament, will also play against India and two other qualifying teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand team past record in ICC T20 World Cup

In ICC T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand will bring its best foot forward to win its first T20 World Cup Title. The team came close to winning the tournament in 2007 and then again in 2016, however, it lost both times. Under Kane Williamson's captainship, and with batters such as Martin Guptill, who have maintained themselves in the top 10 ICC rankings throughout various tournaments, provide hope to the black cap squad of bringing the title home.