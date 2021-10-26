ICC T20 World Cup South Africa Squad 2021: Check South Africa Playing 11, Full Squad, Reserve Players & Past Records

ICC T20 World Cup South Africa Squad 2021: South Africa is facing West Indies in their second T20 World Cup 2021 match today from 3.30 pm at the Dubai international stadium. Both the teams have lost their respective opening matches in the T20 World Cup.

Let us check out South Africa's playing XI for the South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match today.

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies live streaming?

South Africa vs West Indies live streaming can be viewed on Disney+Hoststar. The match is being aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD from 3.30 pm.

South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa had announced a 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. The South African team will be led by Temba Bavuma.

The ICC T20 World Cup South Africa Squad 2021 has notably left out veteran cricketers including former captain Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir and all-rounder Chris Morris.

T20 World Cup South Africa squad players 2021

Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder

T20 World Cup South Africa Squad Players 2021: Full List of Players

South African Batsmen South African Bowlers South African Wicketkeepers All-rounders Temba Bavuma (c) Anrich Nortje Quinton de Kock Wiaan Mulder Aiden Markram Kagiso Rabada Heinrich Klaasen Dwaine Pretorius David Miller Lungi Ngidi Reeza Hendricks Tabraiz Shamsi Rassie van der Dussen Bjorn Fortuin Keshav Maharaj Reserve Players -George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

South Africa T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa have been placed in Group 1 of Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. The other teams in Group 1 include Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

South Africa T20 World Cup: Past Records

T20 World Cup 2021 is South Africa's seventh appearance and their best performance has so far been two semi-final appearances in 2009 and 2014. South Africa has never won a T20 World Cup.

Overall, South Africa has played 30 T20 World Cup matches, winning 18 of them. Despite having some world-class players, South Africa is not one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup this year. This has a lot to do with the team leaving out some of its best players - Imran Tahir, Chris Morris and former captain Faf du Plessis, who had put up splendid performances during the recently concluded IPL 2021 season.

