ICC T20 World Cup England Squad 2021 - Check England Team Playing 11, Venue, Date, Time, Matches, Past Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England cricket team led by Eoin Morgan will face off the Bangladesh team in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the Super 12 round at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today on October 27, 2021. England team is part of Group 1 in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In their opening match of the Super 12, on October 23, 2021, England defeated West Indies by 6 wickets.

The ICC T20 World Cup began on October 17, 2021 and will go on till November 10, 2021. England will face each team of Group 1 during the Super 12 round. If they reach the top two spots in their Group, they will qualify for the semi-finals. The Super 12 Group 1 includes England, West Indies, Australia, and South Africa.

England vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Probable

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, and Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Nurul hasan (WK), Mushfliqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Mustafizur Rahman.

ICC T20 World Cup England vs Bangladesh – Venue, Date, Time

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Date: October 27, 2021

Time: 3.30 pm IST

Where can you watch LIVE England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021?

One can watch the T20 World Cup England vs Bangladesh LIVE on Star Sports channels and LIVE streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ICC T20 World Cup England Squad 2021 – Matches

Match Date Time Venue Round England vs West Indies October 23, 2021 7.30 pm Dubai Super 12 England vs Bangladesh October 27, 2021 3.30 pm Abu Dhabi Super 12 England vs Australia October 30, 2021 7.30 pm Dubai Super 12 England vs Sri Lanka November 1, 2021 7.30 pm Sharjah Super 12 England vs South Africa November 6, 2021 7.30 pm Sharjah Super 12

ICC T20 World Cup England Squad 2021 - Super 12 (Group 1) Full England Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonatan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, David Willey, and Mark Wood. Reserves: James Vince, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley

T20 World Cup: England – Past Wins

The England cricket team under Paul Collingwood won the T20 World Cup in 2010 despite not winning a single game in the Group round. They beat Australia in the finals at Bridgetown in Barbados. In 2021, England will aim for its second title.