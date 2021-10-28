ICC T20 World Cup Australia Squad 2021: Check Australia team playing 11, full T20 world cup squad & past records

ICC T20 World Cup Australia Squad 2021: Australia led by Aaron Finch are one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2021. The team had won their first T20 World Cup 2021 match against South Africa by 5 wickets.

Australia will face Sri Lanka today in their second T20 World Cup 2021 match at 7.30 pm at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Check Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI here.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.

Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV. The match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Australia T20 World Cup Group

Australia is placed in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, which has other strong teams including England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup Australia squad players 2021

T20 World Cup Australia Full Squad 2021: Full List of Players

Australia Batsmen Australia Wicketkeepers Australia All-rounders Australia Bowlers Aaron Finch (c) Matthew Wade Glenn Maxwell Pat Cummins (vc) David Warner Josh Inglis Marcus Stoinis Mitchell Starc Steve Smith Mitchell Marsh Adam Zampa Ashton Agar Josh Hazlewood Kane Richardson Mitchell Swepson Reserve players: Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis

Australia T20 World Cup: Past Records & Wins

Australia has never won the ICC T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. The best performance of Australia has been its appearance in the finals in 2010 when it had ended up being the runners-up after losing against England by 7 wickets.

Australia will host the next T20 World Cup in 2022. The nation was originally supposed to host the 2020 edition of the World Cup. However, the ICC postponed the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic and confirmed that the T20 World Cup scheduled to be hosted by India in 2021 will take place as planned and Australia will host it in 2022.

The ICC later decided to shift the tournament to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India and fears of a possible third wave with BCCI remaining as the hosts of the tournament.