Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICC T20 World Cup Australia Squad 2021: Check Australia team playing 11, full T20 world cup squad & past records

ICC T20 World Cup Australia  Squad 2021: Find here the list of 11 players to represent Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Check full Australia squad T20 World Cup 2021, reserve players and past records here. 

Created On: Oct 28, 2021 13:47 IST
ICC T20 World Cup Australia Squad 2021, Source: Twitter
ICC T20 World Cup Australia Squad 2021, Source: Twitter

ICC T20 World Cup Australia Squad 2021: Australia led by Aaron Finch are one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2021. The team had won their first T20 World Cup 2021 match against South Africa by 5 wickets.

Australia will face Sri Lanka today in their second T20 World Cup 2021 match at 7.30 pm at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Check Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI here. 

Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI 

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando.

Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV. The match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Australia T20 World Cup Group

Australia is placed in Group 1 in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, which has other strong teams including England, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. 

T20 World Cup Australia squad players 2021

David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.

T20 World Cup Australia Full Squad 2021: Full List of Players 

Australia Batsmen

Australia Wicketkeepers 

Australia All-rounders

Australia Bowlers
Aaron Finch (c)  Matthew Wade Glenn Maxwell Pat Cummins (vc)
David Warner Josh Inglis Marcus Stoinis Mitchell Starc
Steve Smith   Mitchell Marsh Adam Zampa
    Ashton Agar Josh Hazlewood
      Kane Richardson
      Mitchell Swepson
Reserve players: Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis

Australia T20 World Cup: Past Records & Wins

Australia has never won the ICC T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. The best performance of Australia has been its appearance in the finals in 2010 when it had ended up being the runners-up after losing against England by 7 wickets. 

Australia will host the next T20 World Cup in 2022. The nation was originally supposed to host the 2020 edition of the World Cup. However, the ICC postponed the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic and confirmed that the T20 World Cup scheduled to be hosted by India in 2021 will take place as planned and Australia will host it in 2022.

The ICC later decided to shift the tournament to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India and fears of a possible third wave with BCCI remaining as the hosts of the tournament.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all