ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan Squad 2021: Check Pakistan Squad List, Group, Player Updates, Reserve Players & Past Records

ICC T20 World Cup Pakistan Squad 2021: Pakistan is one of the 16 participating teams in the 2021 T20 World Cup which will take place between October 17 to November 14, 2021. In the 7th tournament of ICC T20 World Cup, the Pakistan squad will be eyeing their second T20 World Cup Title. The members of the Pakistan squad will face New Zealand in today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match which will be held at 7.30 PM at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In its last match with India on October 24, Pakistan had defeated the Indian team with 10 wickets.

ICC T20 World Cup: How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand match live streaming?

Viewers can live stream today’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on Disney + Hotstar. The match between the two teams will also be aired live on Star Sports Channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD at 7.30 PM.

Pakistan squad update for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

In the latest, Pakistan had announced changes in its 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2021. The names of the players were announced by Pakistan’s National Selectors on September 4, however, on October 8, the country announced the addition of Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, and Sarfaraz Ahmed to their ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad.

Haider Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed have replaced Mohammed Hasnain and Azam Khan, while Fakhar Zaman has swapped placed with Khushdil Shah for T20 World Cup 2021. Zaman was originally named as a travel reserve.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Sarfaraz Ahmed (w), Shadab Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammed Hafeez, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammed Wasim, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup: Full list of players

Pakistan Batsmen Pakistan Bowlers Pakistan Wicketkeepers All-Rounders Babar Azam Haris Rauf Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Asif Ali Hasan Ali Sarfaraz Ahmed Mohammed Hafeez Fakhar Zaman Shaheen Shah Afridi Mohammed Nawaz Haider Ali Mohammad Wasim Sohaib Maqsood Shadab Khan Mohammad Rizwan Sarfaraz Ahmed Travelling Reserves- Khushdil Shah (Batsman), Shahnawaz Dahani (bowler), Usman Qadir (bowler)

Pakistan’s Group in 2021 ICC T20 World Cup

In ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan is a member of Group 2 and has already qualified for the Super 12 round. New Zealand, India, and Afghanistan are some of the other teams that are part of Group 2. Two more teams will be joining the group after the completion of round 1.

Every team in T20 World Cup will play against the other team of the group once during the Super 12 round. The top two teams will reach the semi-finals.

Pakistan cricket team past record in T20 World Cup

In the ongoing ICC men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan has set its target on winning its 2 title of the T20 World Cup. The team had earlier won in 2009 by defeating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. With the rocky start at the 2021 T20 World Cup to winning gloriously against India in the last match, the team has shown how far it has come in terms of its batsmanship, fielding, and bowling technique. Apart from the batsmen, bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has particularly raised the bar for other bowlers from his performance at the last match.