Indian T20 World Cup 2021 squad: Ashwin in, Shikhar Dhawan, Chahal out, MS Dhoni to mentor team: Check full Indian squad!

Indian Squad for T20 World Cup 2021: India has announced a 15-member squad for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021, which includes R Ashwin and the trusted bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, under whose captainship India had won the first T20 World Cup, will return to Team India as the team mentor. Dhoni will work closely with Team India coach Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to the team. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made the announcement on September 8, 2021.

Team India has included five spinners - R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel. Rishab Pant will keep the wickets for India, while Ishan Kishan has been picked as the backup wicket-keeper and KL Rahul will be the third wicket-keeping option.

The Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2021 has left out few key players including Shikhar Dhawan, who had captained India recently during its ODI & T20 tour of Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur have also been left out of the main squad and kept in reserve.

Check full Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2021

Team India squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Reserve Players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Key Players who have been left out

Shikhar Dhawan, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson are the key players who have been left out of the Indian squad for Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2021

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will get underway in the UAE and Oman from October 17th and the final will be played in Dubai on November 14th. India will begin its campaign in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24, 2021. India will be in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage along with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams after round 1.