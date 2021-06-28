T20 World Cup to be held in UAE: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah confirmed on June 28, 2021 that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be shifted from India to UAE due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The decision to shift the T20 World Cup to UAE was taken after a meeting headed by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. The BCCI will inform the International Cricket Council about the decision today itself.

The International Cricket Council will then announce the exact dates and schedule of the tournament.

We will inform the International Cricket Council today that we are shifting T20 World Cup to UAE. Dates will be decided by the ICC: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to ANI — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2021

When is T20 World Cup scheduled to start?

The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be hosted by India in September 2020 but had to be rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was initially scheduled to kick off this year on October 17 with the final on November 14th.

Despite the change in venue, the T20 World Cup is expected to be held around the same dates but the exact dates will be confirmed by the ICC soon. The tournament is likely to start after the IPL in the 3rd week of October.

How many teams will participate in the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup?

The Men's T20 World Cup will involve a total of 16 teams. The event was scheduled to be hosted by India but it will now be shifted to the UAE due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

2021 Men's T20 World Cup: Important Details

• Round 1 of the 2021 T20 World Cup will comprise eight teams from which four, top two from each group would qualify for the Super 12s.

• The eight teams include - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Namibia. Out of these, four will progress to the Super 12s, joining the top eight ranked T20I teams.

• The Super 12 phase will comprise 30 matches and it will begin from October 24.

• The Super 12s phase will be followed by three playoff games - two semi-finals and the final.

• The BCCI will retain the hosting rights of the T20 World Cup even if the tournament is moved out of India. This was confirmed by the ICC after the board meeting.

• The qualifiers may take place in Oman and Muscat. The rest of the matches will be played on three grounds- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

IPL 2021 • The Men's T20 World Cup this year is likely to begin two days after the final of the 14th IPL edition. The remaining matches of the suspended IPL 2021 tournament will now be played from September 19 with the final on October 15. • The league had been suspended in the first week of May after several COVID-19 cases were reported within the bio-bubble in India after an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 in the country. • The cash-rich league has also been shifted to the UAE for the remainder part.

Background

Many of the IPL franchises are concerned over the availability of foreign players when IPL resumes in September due to the tight window. The tournament will end right before the scheduled starting date of the T20 World Cup.

Some of the franchises are planning to send their officials to UAE after July 6, 2021 to finalise the logistic deals, while keeping a strict eye on the COVID-19 protocols. Bulk bookings won't be easy this year, as it was last year. This would make the workaround bio-bubbles all the more critical.

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt has already confirmed that the cricketing body is currently having talks with the BCCI and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the IPL.

The CPL was originally scheduled to start on August 28 but will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15.