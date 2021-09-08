Taliban appoints New Cabinet: All Male Cabinet includes FBI wanted Terrorist – Know Key Members Here

New Taliban Cabinet: The Taliban announced the formation of new cabinet on September 7, 2021, ending weeks of deliberation. The new hardline Taliban government led by Mullah Hasan Akhund includes an all-male cabinet, five of whom are UN-designated terrorists and one is on FBI's most-wanted list with a $10 million bounty on his head.

The man on FBI's most wanted list is Sirajuddin Haqqani, who has been named as the interior minister of the new caretaker government of Afghanistan. Haqqani is the son of the founder of the Haqqani network, which has been designated as a “terrorist” organisation by the United States.

The United States also designated Sirajuddin Haqqani as a global terrorist, as he allegedly has close ties with Al Qaeda. He has been a senior leader of the Taliban since 2016.

Besides this, many senior members of the Taliban cabinet have been sanctioned by the United Nations, which is likely to make it harder for the Taliban to gain international recognition.

All-male Cabinet, no non-taliban

Taliban's new cabinet goes back on the group's promises to create an inclusive, as it does not include women and nor does it include any non-Taliban Minister, which was a big demand of the international community.

The new government is made up of 33 Ministers drawn entirely from the Taliban's ranks, majority of them being Pashtuns. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the appointments were made for an interim government and added that the remaining posts will be announced after careful deliberation. He also declared that Afghanistan will now be called the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan".

He said, "Afghanistan has gained freedom and only the will of Afghans will be applicable in the country. After today, no one will be able to interfere in Afghanistan.

Who is the new Prime Minister of Afghanistan?

Mullah Hasan Akhund has been named the acting Prime Minister, while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the group’s co-founder, has been named as the deputy Prime Minister. The lesser-known Taliban leader is also on the UN terror list. He was a close associate of the Taliban movement's late founder Mullah Mohammed Omar.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who has been the Taliban's most visible face, was initially expected to lead the Taliban government this time. He had been the deputy defence minister during the Taliban's previous regime.

Abdul Ghani Baradar to be first deputy leader, Mawlavi Hannafi to be second deputy leader, Mullah Yaquoub to be acting minister of defence, & Serajuddin Haqqani to be acting minister of interior in the new Taliban Govt in Afghanistan: TOLOnews quoting Taliban spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, has been named as the defence minister under the current regime.

Supreme Leader of Afghanistan

Taliban's current chief Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada has been declared as the supreme leader of Afghanistan. He is yet to make a public appearance, as he has not been seen or heard in public for almost 2 years. He has reportedly told the new government to uphold the Sharia law.

Taliban supreme leader tells new government to uphold sharia law: AFP — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Taliban's new cabinet: Full list of Taliban Ministers

Mullah Hasan Akhund - Acting Prime Minister

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar - First Deputy Prime Minister

Mawlavi Hannafi - Second Deputy leader

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob- Defence Minister

Sirajuddin Haqqani - Interior Minister

Amir Khan Muttaqi- Foreign Minister

Sher MD Abbas Stanekzai- Junior Foreign Minister

Zabhiullah Mujahid- Information Minister

Fasihuddin Badakhshani- Army Chief

Qari Din Mohammad Hanif- Economy Minister

Mohammad Idris- Head of Afghanistan's Central Bank

Hedayatullah Badri - Finance Minister

Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Sharie- Acting Minister of Justice

Abdul Haq Wasiq- Director of Intelligence

Ahmad Jan Ahmady- Director of the Administrative Office of the President.

Sheikh Mawlawi Noorullah- Education Minister

Abdul Baqi Haqqani - Higher Education Minister

Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah- Information and Culture Minister

Background

The Taliban had promised to put together a more inclusive government this time, unlike its previous regime from 1996-2001, when they had imposed a strict Sharia Law in the nation and carried out harsh punishments in line with their strict interpretation of the Islamic law.

The Taliban group was overthrown when the US invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks and now it has come back to power amid the complete withdrawal of US troops from the country.