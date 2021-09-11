Tejus Chauhan appointed Regional Director of International Court of Arbitration

Lawyer Tejaus Chauhan on September 3, 2021, was appointed Regional Director for South Asia in the International Court of Arbitration of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Chauhan will be the 2nd Indian to be appointed for the regional director post. Chauhan, who will be based in Singapore, will be taking over the charge from former Regional Director Abhinav Bhushan.

The ICC on September 3 announced three new regional directors for the business development of arbitration and alternative dispute resolution in North Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East. The three regional directors appointed are Tejus Chauhan who will be based in Singapore for South Asia, Dania Fahs in Abu Dhabi for the Middle East, and Donna Huang in Shanghai for North Asia.

Who is Tejus Chauhan?

Tejus Chauhan is a lawyer. He completed his studies in trade and law in India. Chauhan worked for a law firm and one of the Big Four as a forensic and dispute expert. Chauhan has previously worked on the promotion and business development of ICC Arbitration and ADR in India for 3 years.

Pivotal role of Regional Directors of ICC Court

The President of the ICC Court Claudia Salomon said, “Everything we do must be focused on serving parties and facilitating their engagement with the dispute resolution process so that dispute resolution process is aligned with their expectations.”

The regional directors of the ICC Court play a pivotal role in connecting the ICC Court to the business and legal community and government officials in their respective regions and enabling the regional outreach.

The International Court of Arbitration of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

The International Court of Arbitration (ICA) is the world’s leading arbitral institution. Established in 1923, the ICA has helped resolve difficulties in international commercial and business disputes to support trade and investment.

Although it is referred to as a court in its title, it does not take formal judgments on disputed matters. ICA exercises judicial supervision of arbitration proceedings.