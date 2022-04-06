Temple 360 Portal Launched by Union Culture Ministry – Know which temples’ rituals can be viewed live here

Temple 360 Portal: Union Minister of State, Culture & External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurated the ‘Temple 360’ portal on April 2, 2022 on the occasion of Nav Varsha at Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts (IGNCA).

Temple 360 is a digital platform that will enable devotees to visit or do online darshan of 12 Jyotirlinga and Char Dham from any location. The portal will comprise live camera feeds of temples across India.

What is Temple 360?

Temple 360 is a unique portal through which devotees can perform online darshan of prominent pilgrimage sites or temples anytime and from anywhere. It has been launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Temple 360 Portal Significance

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said after the launch of the website that "temple 360 is that digital platform where anyone can visit or do darshan of 12 Jyotirlinga and Char Dham from any location.”

How to conduct online Darshan?

The devotees will be able to see and participate in the online darshan or e-Darshan through the live cameras of the Temple 360 portal. They will also be able to do e-Aarti and get e-Prashad, keeping people connected.

Temple 360: Know about it in 5 points

1. The Temple 360 website will enable one to visit a temple of their choice, anytime and from anywhere from India.

2. The portal will enable devotees to digitally witness the magnificence of some of the most pious Hindu pilgrimages.

3. It will allow devotees to perform e-aarti and several other services including E-Shringar and e-Donation.

4. The website will enable viewers to experience immersive spiritual journeys and temple darshans through live camera feeds 24x7 across temples of India.

5. The Ministry is planning to add more features to the portal including ‘e-services’ through which one will be able to pay for services.

Temple 360: Know which temples’ rituals can be viewed live here

Temple 360 will presently offer live streaming of rituals from four famous temples —

Somnath in Gujarat

Kashi Vishwanath in UP

Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra

Ghrishneshwar in Maharashtra

The Ministry will soon include live streaming of rituals from 12 Jyotirlinga and four Dhams — Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Dwarka (Gujarat), Puri (Odisha) and Rameshwaram (TN).

