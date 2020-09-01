Sero Survey: Third round starts in New Delhi from September 1 to check prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19

The third round of monthly sero-prevalence survey in New Delhi has started from September 1, 2020, in order to analyze the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The third round of the Sero Survey in September will be held in over 5 days and is likely to follow similar protocols as in the previous exercise. As per the sources, the sample size for this round is likely to be about 17,000.

The last Sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1 to 7, 2020. According to the last survey antibodies against the COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1% of people who were surveyed in the National Capital Delhi.

Result of the Sero Survey conducted in August 2020:

The Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain, announced the results of the second Sero Survey held in August 2020 and informed that 15,000 representative samples were taken from 11 districts.

He further added that the prevalence of antibodies found in men was 28.3%, while in women it was 32.2%.

The Health Minister had also mentioned that Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in the age groups of less than 18 was 34.7%, in 18-50 years it was 28.5% and in 50 years and above it was 31.2%. He had also informed that the next exercise of the Sero Survey will begin from September 1, 2020.

About 1st Sero survey in New Delhi:

The first Sero Survey in New Delhi was done from June 27 to July 10 by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The authorities had used 21,387 samples and had found that around 23% of the people surveyed under Sero already had an exposure to the Novel Coronavirus.

Second Sero Survey in New Delhi:

Under the 2nd round, 15,000 representative samples were taken from 11 districts of the city. The Sero-prevalence found in the Northeast District was 29%, Southeast 33%, South District 27%, and New Delhi 24%.