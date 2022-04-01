Current Affairs Today Headline - 1 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 1 April 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline - 1 April 2022
National News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today.
- Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba to arrive in India on a three-day visit today.
- Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today.
- Govt extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh for another six months.
- Jaishankar holds bilateral consultations with British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, conducts annual strategic review of Roadmap 2030.
- India may get effective vaccine against tuberculosis in 2024, says ICMR-NARI scientist.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar met in Delhi.
- Outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs sing together as they retire from their membership in the House, 72 MPs retired from the upper house on March 31st
- Assam Rajya Sabha election 2022, counting of votes to commence shortly
- Fine on not wearing masks likely to be lifted in Delhi.
- Maharashtra lifts all COVID-19 restrictions from April 2, mask not mandatory.
- Navy Chief Adm R Hari Kumar presented the Best Marching Contingent Trophy for Republic Day Parade- 2022 to personnel of the Naval Contingent today.
- India's current account deficit rises to USD 23 billion in Q3 of 2021-22.
International News
- Protest outside Sri Lankan President's residence turns violent, ten injured including journalists, police curfew imposed.
- Russian troops start leaving Chernobyl, reportedly with few Ukrainian servicemen as hostages.
- Tunisia speaker rejects president's dissolution of parliament.
Sports News
- Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to chase 211-run target in 19.3 overs.
- Novak Djokovic to stay No.1 as Medvedev loses to Hurkacz in Miami quarter-final.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.