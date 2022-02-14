Current Affairs Today Headline -14 February 2022

National News

Centre to sell 5 percent in LIC in India's biggest-ever IPO

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane pays homage to martyrs on anniversary of Pulwama terror attack.

Centre approves continuation of police modernisation scheme for five years with financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore.

Oman Navy Chief visits India from February 14-18 to procure naval equipment and additional training slots

Russia will not take part in Indian Navy's ongoing procurement plan for new submarines.

National Women's Day observed on February 13 to commemorate Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary.

Second-phase polling underway in UP, 9.45 percent voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Tata Sons Chairman cannot head Tata Trusts, Noel Tata joins Tata Trusts as trustee

ISRO successfully launches EOS-04, two other satellites in first mission of 2022.

International News

Australia lists koalas as "endangered" after numbers plunge due to bushfires, land-clearing, drought and disease.

US says Russia may create a pretext to invade Ukraine

Pakistan President Imran Khan defends China's Uyghur repression saying not what western media portrays.

US President Joe Biden warns Putin of severe sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine in 1-hour phone call.

Ukraine President invites US President to visit Kyiv in coming days.

Reliance Jio announces a joint venture with SES for affordable satellite broadband services.