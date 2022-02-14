JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Current Affairs Today Headline -14 February 2022

Find here the Today Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 14 February 2022

Created On: Feb 14, 2022 10:46 IST

National News 

Centre to sell 5 percent in LIC in India's biggest-ever IPO

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane pays homage to martyrs on anniversary of Pulwama terror attack.
Centre approves continuation of police modernisation scheme for five years with financial outlay of Rs 26,275 crore. 

Oman Navy Chief visits India from February 14-18 to procure naval equipment and additional training slots

Russia will not take part in Indian Navy's ongoing procurement plan for new submarines.

National Women's Day observed on February 13 to commemorate Sarojini Naidu's birth anniversary.

Second-phase polling underway in UP, 9.45 percent voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Tata Sons Chairman cannot head Tata Trusts, Noel Tata joins Tata Trusts as trustee

ISRO successfully launches EOS-04, two other satellites in first mission of 2022.

International News 

Australia lists koalas as "endangered" after numbers plunge due to bushfires, land-clearing, drought and disease.

US says Russia may create a pretext to invade Ukraine

Pakistan President Imran Khan defends China's Uyghur repression saying not what western media portrays.

US President Joe Biden warns Putin of severe sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine in 1-hour phone call. 

Ukraine President invites US President to visit Kyiv in coming days.

Reliance Jio announces a joint venture with SES for affordable satellite broadband services. 

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all