Current Affairs Today Headline- 2 March 2022

US to join its European allies in closing its airspace to Russian planes amid Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

European Parliament on March 1, 2022 voted to recommend Ukraine's candidacy status into the EU, following a moving speech from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's ambassador to the US accuses Russia of using a "vacuum bomb" in attacking Ukrainian cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs decree on March 1st prohibiting the export of foreign currency in excess of $10,000 from Russia.

US launches COVID19 “Test to Treat” initiative, under which people can get tested at a pharmacy and if they’re positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost.

America's Boeing announces suspension of support for Russian airlines.

World Bank to provide USD 3 billion support package for Ukraine.

Apple pauses all product sales in Russia, limits Apple Pay and other services.

European Central Bank orders European arm of Russia's Sberbank closed.

American company ExxonMobil to exit Russia, discontinue ventures at Sakhalin-1 project that operates on behalf of an international consortium of Japanese, Indian and Russian companies.

EU nations considering banning Russian ships from ports.

Ukraine's Kharkiv attacked by cluster bombs, as per experts.

China's new-generation rocket successfully launches 22 satellites into space.

Russian forces movement towards Ukrainian capital Kyiv 'stalled' for now, according to US defense official.

The International Court of Justice to hold public hearings on Ukraine crisis on March 7 and 8, 2022, in a hybrid format.

Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, passes away at 26.

The International Tennis Federation announces a ban on Russian, Belarusian teams from its competitions.

Russian and Belarusian tennis players to be allowed to continue competing in ATP and WTA tournaments and Grand Slam events.

US advises citizens against travelling to Hong Kong, citing strict coronavirus curbs and risk of children being separated from parents.

Russian bombardment of Ukrainian capital, Kyiv resumes as air raid sirens ring out overnight.