Current Affairs Today Headline- 3 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 3 March 2022.
National News
- The sixth phase of UP Elections 2022 is under say in 57 assembly seats across 10 districts.
- Fourth IAF aircraft carrying Indians rescued from Ukraine arrives at Hindan airbase near Delhi; MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt interacts with the evacuees.
- Indian Railways have deployed a help desk to ensure any student who wants a train reservation to their respective native place can do so at the airport itself.
- PM Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue on March 2nd.
International News
- Ukrainian officials confirm that Russia has captured the southern city of Kherson, making the first city to fall.
- International Criminal Court prosecutor to start 'active investigation' into war crimes in Ukraine.
- World Bank halts all projects in Russia and Belarus.
- China will not join in sanctions on Russia that have been led by the West.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Poland, Baltics, Moldova in support of Ukraine.
- US announces new sanctions on Belarus, Russian defence sector.
- Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry urgently calls on governments of India, Pakistan, China and other counties whose students have become hostages of Russian armed aggression in Kharkiv and Sumy, to demand from Moscow to allow opening of a humanitarian corridor to other Ukrainian cities.
Sports News
- International Tennis Federation suspends Russia and Belarus from ITF membership and international team competition.
- The International Paralympic Committee to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutral players under the Paralympic flag.
- Former India cricketer Abey Kuruvilla to be appointed as BCCI's General Manager Operations..
- BCCI decreases Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's grades from Grade A to B after reviewing their yearly performance, Wriddhiman Saha’s Grade also dropped from his current Grade B to C.
