Current Affairs Today Headline- 23 March 2022
National News
- Security alert issued in Delhi after inputs from UP police of possible terror attack.
- Novovax' COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in India for adolescents between 12-18 yrs.
- Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrives in India on a two-day official visit, marking his first visit.
- Regardless of India-Russia historical relationships, US-India "partners of choice now": Ned Price
- Defence Ministry clears Indian Army's Rs 4,000 crore proposal for surveillance satellite to keep eye on China, Pak border.
- PM Modi, UK PM discuss Ukraine situation over a call. PM Modi reiterates India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and return to dialogue and diplomacy.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend swearing-in ceremony of Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami today.
- Pushkar Singh Dhami to be sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister at 3.30pm at Parade Ground today.
- DAC clears procurement of 14 items worth Rs 380.43 crores from Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) startups and MSMEs.
- Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Hamad Hamood Al Busaidi to pay official visit to India on March 23-24, 2022.
- Vikramaditya Singh, son of Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, resigns from Congress party.
- Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj to be the new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board.
- Danish Siddiqui's parents file case against the Taliban in the International Criminal Court.
- Union cabinet approves Bill for unification of all 3 Municipal Corporations of Delhi.
- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to pay his first official visit to India from April 3 to April 5.
- Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav resigns from membership of Lok Sabha, will retain MLA seat in UP.
Sports News
- World no. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces retirement from tennis in shock video message at the age of 25 years.
- India beat Bangladesh by 110 runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the ICC Women's World Cup.
- Lakshya Sen breaks into top 10 of BWF World Rankings.
International News
- Canada's Arctic security moves to forefront after Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- NATO invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address summit on March 24.
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid-19, hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart for his trip to Brussels and Warsaw.
- US and Britain reach deal to end tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by former US president Donald Trump.
- Russia opens criminal case against journalist over 'false' info on Russian army.
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 occurred 182km South of Taipei, Taiwan, as per National Center for Seismology.
