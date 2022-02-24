Current Affairs Today Headline -24 February 2022
National News
- Delimitation Commission to meet on February 24th to discuss suggestions of J&K MPs, who are associate members of the panel.
- India reports 14,148 fresh COVID-19 cases, 30,009 recoveries and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at around 4.53 am about 125km South-South-West of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as per National Center for Seismology.
- EAM Jaishankar chairs meeting of Indian Ambassadors to EU countries.
- ED confiscated Rs 18,000 crore from Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, the Centre tells SC.
- Delhi National Zoological Park to re-open from March 1st with online ticket system.
- Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya releases the Harvard Study reports on India's COVID-19 vaccination programme.
- Indian Army has acquired "Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems" as a part of ongoing modernisation and induction of niche and emerging technologies.
International News
- Russia's Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine.
- Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol and Ukraine's Black Sea port Odessa.
- Ukraine urges UN 'to do everything possible to stop the war' at the second emergency Security Council session.
- Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to allow Chinese health workers to practice in the city as it struggles to tackle a Covid outbreak.
- US truckers launch 'People's Convoy' in pandemic protest.
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada trucker-led protests end.
- UN Security Council to hold emergency session on Ukraine on February 24th.
- US President Joe Biden announces sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
- Ukraine parliament imposes national state of emergency.
- Archaeologists discover a 9,000-year-old ritualistic complex deep in the Jordanian desert, it is thought to be the earliest known large human-built structure worldwide.
- A crack widens in the San Rafael glacier in Chile's extreme south, and a ten-storey iceberg crashes into the water.
- German Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican Open after he smashed his racket on the umpire's chair several times.
- Lebanon thwarts three suicide bombings planned by IS-linked militants targeting Shiite religious compounds in Beirut's southern suburbs.
- Russia and Ukraine urge their respective citizens to leave the other nation immediately.
- French President Emmanuel Macron will launch his re-election bid on March 5th with an inauguration campaign rally in Marseille.
