Current Affairs Today Headline- 28 February 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 28 February 2022.
National News
- The fifth #OperationGanga flight carrying 249 Indian nationals that had departed from Bucharest in Romania, landed in Delhi earlier this morning.
- India's PM Narendra Modi chaired high-level meeting on Ukraine Crisis on February 27, lasting for over 2 hours.
- India in touch with International Committee of Red Cross in Geneva for needs of citizens stranded in Ukraine.
- Voting for the first phase of Manipur Elections 2022 begins, 173 candidates in 38 constituencies in fray.
- PM Narendra Modi pays homage to former PM Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address DPIIT stakeholders' meet on PM GatiShakti on February 28, 2022.
- India abstains from voting on resolution calling for Special Emergency Session on Russia-Ukraine Conflict.
International News
- UNSC votes to call for an immediate special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
- US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, G7 Foreign Ministers express united support for Ukraine in meeting with Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba.
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds talks with UK PM Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda about the current security situation.
- Saudi Arabia confirms its commitment to the 'OPEC Plus' accord with Russia.
- US Air Force's F-35 Lightning II aircraft from the 34th Fighter Squadron lands at the 86th Air Base in Romania to reinforce regional security with allies and partners.
- Russian carrier Aeroflot to suspend all its flights to Europe.
- Ukraine institutes proceedings against Russia before the International Court of Justice and requests the Court to indicate provisional measures.
- UNGA President Abdulla Shahid to preside over 11th Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly at the UN Headquarters.
- Russian delegation has reached Gomel in Belarus to hold talks with representatives from Kyiv at the border of Belarus.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israel PM Naftali Bennett on February 27.
- Nepal's Parliament approves a US-funded grant agreement with an interpretative declaration.
- European Union formally agrees to impose a ban on Russian Central Bank transactions and support the delivery of 450 million euros' worth of weapons to Ukraine.
- 'Over 7 million people' could be displaced if Ukraine war continues: EU
Sports News
- England to boycott all international football matches against Russia: The Football Association.
- Member association representing Russia shall participate under the name "Football Union of Russia (RFU)” and not “Russia”: FIFA.
- Russian Flag, anthem banned from matches where the Football Union of Russia would participate.
