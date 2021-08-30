Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: India's Avani Lekhara wins Gold medal in women's 10m AR Standing SH1 Final
Shooter Avani Lekhara won India’s first gold medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Read more to know how many medals has India won in the Paralympics Games since 1960. Full list of India's Gold Medal Winners at Paralympics Games so far.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara on August 30, 2021, won India’s first gold medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing (SH1) event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games.19-year-old Lekhara created a Paralympics record by equaling the world record of Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik with a score of 249.6 that was set in 2018. Lakhera became the first Indian woman who won India’s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
China’s Cuiping Zhang won silver with a score of 248.9 and Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik won bronze with a score of 227.5.
In the morning, Lakhera had finished 7th with a score of 621.7 in 10m AR Standing SH1 qualification. She has become the 5th Indian athlete who won a gold medal in the Paralympics Games.
India has so far won 19 medals overall across all 11 editions of the Tokyo Paralympics Games since its beginning in 1960, including 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze.
Who is Avani Lekhara?
Avani Lekhara is an Indian Paralympic athlete in the shooting event. She currently ranks World No. 5 in Women’s 10m Air Rifle standing (SH1). Lakhera became the first Indian woman who won India’s first gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
Paralympic Games: India's Gold Medal Winners - Full List
|Sr.No.
|Athlete
|Games
|Event
|Medal
|1
|Murlikant Petkar
|Heidelberg 1972
|Swimming, Men's 50m freestyle 3
|Gold
|2
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Athens 2004
|Men's Javelin Throw F44/ 46
|Gold
|3
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Rio 2016
|Men's High Jump F42
|Gold
|4
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Rio 2016
|Men's Javelin Throw F46
|Gold
|5
|Avani Lekhara
|Tokyo 2020
|Women's 10m air Rifle Shooting standing SH1
|Gold
