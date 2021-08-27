Bhavina Patel secures India's first medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Bhavina Patel scripted history on August 27, 2021 by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to secure a medal in the Paralympics. She has secured India's first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by entering the semifinals of women's singles.

The Indian paddler entered the quarterfinals earlier in the day after defeating Brazil's Joyce de Oliviera in three straight sets (3-0) in the Class 4 round of 16 match.

She triumphed in her quarterfinal match with a stunning straight-set win over world no. 5, Serbia's Borislava Peric Rankovic. She beat her Serbian opponent in three straight sets of 11-5 11-6 11-7, securing a historic Olympic medal.

A stellar match @BhavinaPatel6!! 🤩 Not only have you made history by becoming 1st #IND woman to reach @Paralympics #TableTennis semifinal, you did this at your maiden Games defeating an experienced #Paralympics medalist & World no. 2!! Keep this momentum going 🎉🤩 #Praise4Para https://t.co/YlFVxQhSSw — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 27, 2021

Women's TT Semifinals

Bhavina will face China's Zhang Miao in the women's TT semifinals tomorrow at 6:10 AM (IST).

#ParaTableTennis Update#IND @BhavinaPatel6 has confirmed a medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics after advancing to the SF



Bhavina will face #CHN M. Zhang in the Semifinal tomorrow at 6:10 AM (IST)



Come on India, join us in supporting her with #Cheer4India #Praise4Para — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021

India guaranteed Paralympic bronze

She has guaranteed India of at least a bronze medal. If she wins tomorrow, she will advance to the finals. Otherwise, she will be awarded a bronze medal.

In Tokyo Paralympics table tennis event, there will be no bronze-medal play-off and both the losing semifinalists will be awarded a bronze medal.

Background

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board had in 2017 approved the International Table Tennis Federation's request to remove bronze medal play-off in all the medal events at Paralympics and award bronze to both losing semi-finalists.

Class 4 category para athletes have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to cerebral palsy and a lower spinal cord lesion.

Bhavina Patel had entered the knock-off round after winning one and losing one match in the group round.

Another Indian paddler, Sonalben Manubhai Patel bowed out of the Tokyo Paralympic campaign after losing both of her group matches.