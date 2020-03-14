Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 09 March to 14 March 2020

Masks and Hand Sanitizers declared ‘Essential Commodities’ by Govt

The government of India has declared Masks and Hand Sanitizers ‘essential commodities’ due to the growing outbreak of the Coronavirus. According to the media reports, this decision was taken due to the shortage in the supply of masks and hand sanitizers. The government has ordered to put both these items under the purview of the Essential Commodities Act by June 30. The Government has amended the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Animal Protection Index 2020

World Animal Protection released Animal Protection Index 2020 and ranked countries from A to G. India have ranked ‘C’. India has been given the same ranking as Spain, Mexico, France and New Zealand. According to this index, these are the best performing countries. These countries have strong laws to protect animals. However, laws to protect dairy animals are needed to be more strict.

Amit Shah announces, No one to be marked as doubtful in NPR

Home Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament that no document of any kind is required to be provided to a person for the National Population Register (NPR). He said that no one will be identified as a dutiful citizen if he or she does not provide the document. NPR was first introduced in 2010, a total of 15 questions were asked in this process, but this time new eight questions were added.

Stock Market Crash amid Coronavirus fears

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the stock market. Thousands of investors and traders have lost crores of rupees due to the biggest fall of intraday. There has been a historic decline in shares of public sector banks and steel companies. The RBI has also announced a capital infusion of Rs 25,000 crore on March 13, 2020 to deal with the impact of dollar sell-buy swaps.

Himachal Pradesh and World Bank signed USD 80-million loan agreement

Himachal Pradesh is dealing with lack of proper irrigation resources as the low-lying areas of Himachal Pradesh do not have irrigation water facilities. These areas are depending on the monsoon season only. Experts believe that climate change will also increase average temperatures and reduce rainfall in lowland areas. Himachal Pradesh and World Bank’s project will improve upstream water sources in rural areas of the state.

Parliament approves Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Parliament of India has recently approved a Mineral Laws Bill (Amendment) 2020 to provide better infrastructure in the country. Now, private companies can participate in the auction of coal mines and lignite mines. These companies can participate in auction without having perior experience of coal mining in India or abroad.

Maharashtra Assembly approves bill on caste validity certificate

The Maharashtra assembly bill on caste validity certificate proposes to allow the election candidates to submit their caste validity certificates within a year of winning elections. The Maharashtra assembly unanimously approved the bill in the assembly. Its objective is to bar those candidates who don’t have certificates or carrying fake certificates.

Infosys and Qualcomm to provide Smart City Solutions

The Government of India is making various Smart Cities in India that requires a lot of Smart City solutions. Now, Qualcomm and Infosys have joined hands to provide several smart solution facilities in these upcoming smart cities. These smart solutions will include smart connectivity, smart stadiums, and smart event places among others.

Sanitary pad disposal bags to be made mandatory from Jan 2021

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Center will make it mandatory for companies making sanitary napkins to provide bags that can be biologically destroyed from January next year. He was addressing the International Women's Day program of "Swachh Sevaks" in Pune. The cleanliness rules of municipality areas will now apply even in villages with a population of more than 3,000.

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center (RBCC) on the occasion of International Women's Day. The government presents the Nari Shakti Puraskar every year to recognize the tireless service of women in women's empowerment and social welfare.