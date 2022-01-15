Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 10 January to 15 January 2022

PM Modi announces December 26 to be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas

Prime Minister Modi has declared that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.' The day in India will be observed on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall.

Golden Globe 2022 winners

Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the Golden Globe Awards 2022 winners in a private ceremony. Netflix’s 'The Power of the Dog' won Best Film-Drama while 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story won Best Film– Musical or Comedy, while, Will Smith won his first-ever Golden Globe award.

Tata Group is the new IPL Sponsor

The Chairman of IPL Brijesh Patel has confirmed that Tata will replace Vivo as the title sponsor of ipl 2022 which will be an upcoming edition of the tournament. He also informed that Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal with IPL and as a result, during this period, Tata Group will remain the main sponsor.

European Parliament President passes away

David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament passed away in a hospital in Italy at the age of 65. Sassoli had led the European Union body that approves or rejects legislation and is responsible for establishing budgets and supervising a combination of institutions.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas is the new Chief Economist of IMF

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas has been announced as the new Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. He will replace Gita Gopinath as the IMF’s Chief Economist who will be joining the IMF management team in January 2022. Gourinchas will start part-time as the Chief Economist of IMF from January 24 and will transition to full-time work on April 1, 2022.

Henley Index Passport Rankings 2022 announced

The Henley Passport Index has released the passport ranking for the first quarter of 2022. Indian passport has seen a significant improvement in its rank compared to 2021. Japan and Singapore passports have emerged as the world’s most powerful passports in 2022.

S Somanath is the new ISRO Chief

S Somanath has been appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He will succeed K Sivan as the new ISRO Chairman who completed his extended tenure on January 7, 2022. Somanath is currently serving as the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

AP Government increases retirement age

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced an increase in the retirement age of the State Government Employees. The state government has also extended the retirement age for AP Govt Staff from the existing 60 years to 62 years and has announced a salary hike for government employees.

Budget Session of Parliament to begin from January 31

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31, 2022, and will be held in two parts. The Budget in the Parliament will be presented on February 1. The final conclusion of the Budget 2022 session will be on April 8. The session will begin with the address of President Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses.

Clive Lloyd, former West Indies cricketer, awarded knighthood

Clive Lloyd, the former Captain of the West Indies Cricket team has been given the honour of knighthood for his services to the game of Cricket. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) congratulated Clive Llyod on receiving the knighthood and also acknowledged his massive contribution to the growth of the game in the West Indies.