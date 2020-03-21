Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 16 March to 21 March 2020

Draft of Defence Procurement Process Policy released

Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence, recently released draft of Defence Procurement Procedure Policy for India. He said that its aims is to make India a major global hub of Defence manufacturing. Apart from this, government has also introduced the provision of purchase of defence equipment in various categories.

World’s fastest Supercomputer looking for Coronavirus vaccine

World’s fastest supercomputer has been assigned to find out vaccine for Coronavirus. As per the media reports, scientists couldn’t find out vaccine for coronavirus yet. Experts said that supercomputer went through many molecules to find the compounds that could be used to create the new drug against SARS-CoV-2.

Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has submitted his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. Kamal Nath has resigned from the post of Chief Minister without facing a strength test.

Swavalamban Express by SIDBI

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said that it will start the Swavalamban Express on June 5 this year for new entrepreneurs. SIDBI said that it has been decided to start a special train based on the opinions and suggestions of various stakeholders.

All four convicts of Nirbhaya case hanged to death

Nirbhaya has finally got justice after a long wait of seven years. The four accused in the case were hanged at 5.30 am on March 20. They were hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The postmortem of the bodies of the culprits was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU) in Harinagar.

International Happiness Day 2020

International Happiness Day is working like a worldwide movement, which is providing awareness to make happiness a fundamental human right. This day is celebrated every year since the year 2013 to understand the importance of happiness around the world. The first International Day of Happiness was celebrated on 20 March 2013.

83 new Tejas aircraft to be purchased

The Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase of 83 Tejas aircraft of the upgraded version. The Defence Acquisition Council, after finalizing the contractual and other issues, paved the way for the purchase of 83 aircraft of the upgraded MK-1A variant from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Saudi Arabia to host virtual G20

The G20 conference will also be held via video conferencing like the post-SAARC conference due to Corona virus (SAARC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the G20 chairman, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, over the phone. After that, the Prince of Saudi Arabia announced the special video conference of the G20 conference.

Lok Sabha passes Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill-2020

The Lok Sabha passed the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill-2020 on 17 March 2020. It has been proposed to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act-1971 in this bill.

Yes Bank’s banking services resumed

After the restrictions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were lifted, all YES Bank branches opened an hour before the next three days. In this regard, Yes Bank sent information to all customers. Yes Bank said that all its branches will resume its services one hour before its schedule time.