Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 29 November to 4 December 2021

Parliament passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill

‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ was passed in both the Houses of Parliament on the very first day of Parliament’s Winter Session. The latest bill cancels the three controversial farm laws that were passed in 2020. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed amid the ruckus and the sloganeering by the opposition members.

New guidelines for international arrivals in India

The Health Ministry has revised the guidelines for international arrivals in India which came into effect on December 1, 2021. The new guidelines were introduced in the wake of the newly reported COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’. The guidelines include the self-declaration form on the Online Suvidha Portal and the mention of the last 14 days' travel details.

Ballon d’Or award won by Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has won the Men’s Ballon d’Or award 2021 for the record 7th time. Spain’s Alexis Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or award for women for the first time. Ballon d’Or award is one of the most prestigious individual awards in football.

Indian Army received advanced Israeli Heron drones

Indian Army received Israeli Heron drones after a delay of a few months because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The latest drones from Israel are far more advanced than the Heron drones that are already possessed by the Indian Army. They have also been operational in the Ladakh region.

Parag Agrawal is the new CEO of Twitter

The Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey announced that he decided to step down from the position paving way for the Indian-origin Parag Agrawal to be the new CEO of Twitter. He is a Computer Science Graduate from IIT Bombay who will join the league of Indian-Origin Silicon Valley CEOs with likes of Satya Nadela and Sundar Pichai.

IPL retention 2022

Under IPL retention 2022, a total of 27 players were retained while the remaining were released by their respective franchises in the IPL retention event. Skipper MS Dhoni and star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja have been successfully retained by the Chennai Super Kings. While Royal Challengers Bangalore has retained Virat Kohli as well as two others including overseas player Glenn Maxwell.

World Athletics Awards 2021

Former Indian sprinter Anju Bobby George has been awarded ‘Woman of the Year' by the World Athletics at the World Athletics Awards 2021. George was honoured for her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as for inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps and achieve their dreams of being successful athletes.

Two Omicron cases in India

India detected the first two cases of Omicron in Karnataka. They were reported through the genome sequencing effort of the INSACOG consortium which is of 37 laboratories. The Government has also informed that all primary and secondary contacts of both Omicron cases have been identified and they are currently being tested and monitored.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha has passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2021. The new bill aims at establishing a national board and the state boards for the regulation and supervision of ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) clinics and banks. It will facilitate the ethical as well as the safe practice of ART services.

Indian Army gets new uniform

The Indian Army will have a new combat uniform that will have a "digital disruptive" pattern. The new uniform is expected to be showcased at the Indian Army Day parade on January 15, 2021. It is expected to be more durable and comfortable in all seasons and will be light and more climate-friendly.