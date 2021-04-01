Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 April 2021

China overhauls electoral system of Hong Kong

The Chinese government approved the overhauling of Hong Kong’s electoral system. It will dramatically reduce the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature from half to about one-fifth. The step has been taken to tighten Beijing’s control in Hong Kong.

New species of Butterfly in the Western Ghats

A new species of Lycaenid butterfly has been discovered by researchers in the Western Ghats. It belongs to the Nacaduba genus. The newly discovered species have also been added to the expanding list of butterflies in the country. The new species has been added to India’s butterfly fauna.

Inauguration of first Indo-Korean Park

The first Indo-Korean Friendship Park of India has been inaugurated at Delhi Cantonment. It has been built to commemorate the Indian Peacekeeping Force’s contribution during the Korean War in 1950-53. It was inaugurated by the Defence Ministers of India and South Korea.

Cruise Service launched between Surat and Diu

The Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has launched a cruise service from Surat and to Diu to promote water transportation. The cruise will have a capacity to carry 300 passengers and will have 16 cabins. The Minister highlighted the significance to promote cruise tourism.

Actor Rajnikanth to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Indian actor and megastar Rajnikanth has been selected for the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The actor has been awarded the highest film honour of India for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. The news was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.