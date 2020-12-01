Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 December 2020

Five Eyes Alliance: What is it & how it originated?

Five Eyes Alliance, also known as FVEY, is an intelligence alliance of five nations - United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The alliance keeps an eye on the electronic communications of the citizens and the governments worldwide. Know all about the Five Eyes Alliance here.

RTGS transfer of funds now available 24x7: All you need to know

The transfer of funds under the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system is now available 24x7 on all days of the week with effect from December 1, 2020. Earlier, the RTGS was available from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm on all working days of a week. RTGS is a system for fund transfer, usually for large-value transactions.

IRDAI approves Bharti Axa General's acquisition by ICICI Lombard

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the acquisition of non-life insurance business of the Bharti AXA General Insurance Ltd by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. Earlier, the acquisition received the approval of Competition Commission of India (CCI), BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Why are farmers protesting in India? All you need to Know

The farmers across India have been demonstrating protests against three new farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Know all the details here.

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund: Everything you need to know

The Union Cabinet approved the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund scheme on July 8, 2020. The scheme was launched with an aim to uplift the Indian agricultural sector by providing long-term-medium debt financing facility.