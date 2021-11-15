Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 November 2021

Historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away at 99

Babasaheb Purandare, notable author, historian, and Padma Vibhushan awardee has passed away at the age of 99. In 2019, the Indian writer and theatre personality was honoured with Padma Vibhushan. Babasaheb Purandare was a celebrated author and historian and was known for his work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Former batsman VVS Laxman becomes Head of National Cricket Academy

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that former batsman of the Indian Cricket team VVS Laxman will take charge as the Head of the National Cricket Academy. He is expected to take up the role in December 2021. The announcement of VVS Laxman’s appointment came after the post got vacant as the former cricketer Rahul Dravid became Team India’s Head Coach.

Habibganj Railway Station renamed as Rani Kamalapati Station

Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has been renamed as Rani Kamalapati station. Prime Minister Modi dedicated the newly revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station to the nation. It is India's first world-class railway station. The new station boasts world-class interiors and modern amenities and facilities, similar to those at international airports.

Hindi author Mannu Bhandari passes away

A renowned and widely celebrated author of Hindi Literature, Mannu Bhandari has passed away at the age of 90. Mannu Bhandari had been credited with writing various books, which date back to the late 1950s and early 1960s India. She was also considered to be one of the pioneers of the ‘Nayi Kahani’ movement.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The inauguration was done to commemorate the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15. India observed the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.