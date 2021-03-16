Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 March 2021

India-Finland virtual summit

The virtual summit was held between PM Modi and Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin on March 16, 2021. During the summit, both the leaders covered various regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister of Finland recognized India’s efforts in combating COVID-19 through an extensive vaccination program.

The rollout of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine temporarily halted

Spain, Germany, Italy, and France have become the latest European nations to temporarily stop the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine because of blood clot concerns. Earlier, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway had also temporarily suspended the use of the vaccine on March 11 on the same concerns. However, WHO, AstraZeneca, and EMA have defended the vaccine.

Haryana Yog Aayog Bill 2021 passed

Haryana Vidhan Sabha on March 15, 2021, passed Haryana Yog Aayog Bill 2021 along with the 4 other bills. The Yog Aayog bill by the government has been passed to establish Haryana Yog Aayog for the management, regulation, promotion, and training of yoga. The Yog Aayog bill seeks to develop a system of naturopathy system of medicine.

Oscars 2021 nominations

The names of the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15, 2021, by actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. The nominations have been announced for a total of 23 categories, including Best Picture, Best Costume Design, Best Adapted Screenplay among others. The awards will be held on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Joint Working Group meeting of India and Jordan

The very first India-Jordan Joint Working Group Meeting took place on March 10, 2021. The meeting was held under MoU for expanding cooperation in the field of Manpower. The objective behind the JWG meeting was to provide an opportunity to discuss the manpower and labour related issues between the two nations.