Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 December 2020

Chilahati-Haldibari rail link reopens between India and Bangladesh

During a virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh on December 17, 2020, the 55 years old Chilahati-Haldibari rail link was inaugurated. The link which was cut off Indo-Pak war in 1965 was reopened again to enhance the connectivity and transport between the two nations. The railway link will facilitate the movement of goods cargo while the passengers can start traveling as soon as the required infrastructure is in place.

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in 2021

PM Modi has accepted the invitation of Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to attend the G7 summit in the year 2021. The summit will be hosted by the United Kingdom. The letter from UK’s PM was handed personally to PM Modi by Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is also currently on a visit to India. The British Prime Minister had earlier announced that they extended the invitations to Indian, Australian, and South Korean leaders to take part in G7 Summit.

India launches Economic Diplomacy Website

The Union External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on December 16, 2020, launched the Economic Diplomacy Website which aims at showcasing the economic strengths as well as state-wise and sectoral strengths of India. The website aims at providing relevant information on major central and state government policies as well as on economic indicators.

Indian space agency launches Communication Satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation on December 17, 2020, launched Communications Satellite CMS-01 from PSLV-C50. The 25- hour countdown had started at 14.41 hrs on December 16. The 42nd Communications Satellite of India has transponders to provide service with the use of Extended-C Band. The satellite will cover not only the mainland area of India but also cover the island territories that are far for communication purposes.

India ranks 131 in the Human Development Index

India is at rank 131 in the report of the United Nations Development Programme. The country has been ranked among the 189 countries all over the world. HDI is a measure of the country’s education, health, and standard of living. Besides India, Bhutan is at 129 rank, Bangladesh is 133, Nepal’s rank is 142 and Pakistan is at 154. The Index has been topped by Norway. It is followed by Ireland, Switzerland, Hongkong, and Iceland.