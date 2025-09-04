Another Indian in NASA: Indian Origin Amit Kshatriya Got Appointed as this in NASA

NASA recently appointed Amit Kshatriya, a robotics expert of Indian descent, as its next associate administrator. The 20-year veteran of NASA, who was born in Wisconsin and raised in Katy, Texas, was elevated to the highest civil service position inside the organization after holding the position of first leader of NASA's Moon to Mars Program.
"Acting NASA Administrator Sean P. Duffy named Amit Kshatriya as the new associate administrator of NASA, the agency's top civil service role," NASA said in a press release issued on September 3.
Who is Amit Kshatriya?
Amit Kshatriya, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the California Institute of Technology, is one of just 100 individuals in history to hold the position of mission control flight director. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California.
In 2003, Amit Kshatriya, the son of first-generation Indian immigrants to the United States, started his career with the space agency. He first served as a software engineer, robotics engineer, and spacecraft operator with a primary focus on the International Space Station (ISS) robotic assembly.
Amit Kshatriya’s Career at NASA
He previously oversaw the design and implementation of the programs for crewed trips to the Moon, where he played a crucial part in the Artemis campaign. The first human trip to Mars was built on the Exploration Systems Development Directorate (ESDMD) of NASA. Under his new position, Kshatriya will be in charge of the space agency's ambitious plan to visit the moon again while US President Donald Trump is in office.
Major Achievements and Awards
In April 2017, he received the "NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal" for his outstanding work as the lead flight director of the 50th space station expedition. In January 2013, he received the 'Silver Snoopy (Astronaut's Personal Achievement Award)'.
