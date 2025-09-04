Another Indian in NASA: Indian Origin Amit Kshatriya Got Appointed as this in NASA

NASA recently appointed Amit Kshatriya, a robotics expert of Indian descent, as its next associate administrator. The 20-year veteran of NASA, who was born in Wisconsin and raised in Katy, Texas, was elevated to the highest civil service position inside the organization after holding the position of first leader of NASA's Moon to Mars Program.

"Acting NASA Administrator Sean P. Duffy named Amit Kshatriya as the new associate administrator of NASA, the agency's top civil service role," NASA said in a press release issued on September 3.

Who is Amit Kshatriya?

Amit Kshatriya, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and the California Institute of Technology, is one of just 100 individuals in history to hold the position of mission control flight director. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California.