Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 October 2021

ER Sheikh becomes Director-General of Ordnance Directorate

ER Sheikh has taken charge as the first Director-General of the Ordnance Directorate (Co-ordination and Services). It is a newly-created entity to replace the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). ER Sheikh is an Indian Ordnance Factory Service officer of the 1984-batch. The government dissolved OFB on October 1, 2021.

Shenzhou-13 spacecraft launched by China

China has launched Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying three astronauts - two men and one woman. The spacecraft is on a historic 6-month long mission. It will set a new record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. It will be their longest stay in space as the nation looks to complete building its own space station.

Earthshot Prize 2021

Vidyut Mohan-led Takachar has won Prince William’s inaugural Earthshot Prize of 1 million pounds. India’s recycling startup has won the prize for its cheap technology innovation to convert the crop residues into sellable bio-products in the ‘clean our air’ category. Takachar was among the five worldwide winners of the prize, created by Prince Williams, the Duke of Cambridge.

Jonas Gahr Stoere is the new PM of Norway

The new centre-left Cabinet of Norway has formally come to power after the newly-elected PM Jonas Gahr Stoere presented his centre-left minority government. He has taken over after Erna Solberg who was ousted on September 13 Parliamentary elections after two-four year-terms.

Rahul Dravid to be next coach of Indian Cricket Team?

Reportedly, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid is set to take over as head coach of the Indian national men's cricket team after the T20 World Cup. As per the reports, Rahul Dravid was reportedly always BCCI's preferred choice for the position. Ravi Shashtri’s contract, the current Team India coach, ends with the T20 World Cup that is currently being held in Oman and UAE.