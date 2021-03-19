Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 March 2021

Artificial Intelligence Initiative launched by India-US

The Science and Technology Forum of India and the United States has launched the Artificial Intelligence Initiative. It will be focusing on the AI cooperation between the two countries in the areas that are on priority. The initiative will serve as a platform to discuss opportunities, challenges, and barriers for AI R&D.

Government signs contract to get Anti-Tank Guided Missile

The Indian Government has signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics for the supply of 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti- Tank Guided Missiles. The procurement of missiles is expected to provide a major boost to the firepower of the Indian Army. Their induction is planned to be completed in 3 years.

Manipur is the model state for Van Dhan Vikas Program

Manipur has been announced as the winning state where the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana has proved to be a major source of employment for local tribals. The achievement has been attained because of active cooperation and participation of the state government at every level. The program was launched in October 2019.

Maharashtra Government issues fresh guidelines: check here

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra has issued the latest guidelines which will be applicable till March 31, 2021. The guidelines will help in containing the spread of the virus in the state. Under the new rules, drama theatres, private offices will be able to function at the capacity of 50%.

Joint Commission to be established by India and Kuwait

India and Kuwait have decided to establish a Joint Commission which will develop a framework to strengthen ties between the two nations in various sectors. The decision was taken during the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Kuwait and India. The Kuwait Minister also gave a letter on behalf of Kuwait’s PM to PM Modi to thank him for COVID vaccines.