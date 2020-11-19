Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 November 2020

Pakistani ATC sentences 10 years jail term to Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced 10 years jail term to Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) Chief Hafiz Saeed in two cases related to terror funding. Saeed was the Mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. This is the fourth conviction of Hafiz Saeed in 2020. Presently, Saeed is lodged at Kot Lakhpat Jail of Lahore.

Pfizer completes phase 3 trials of its COVID-19 Vaccine

American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and its partner German biotechnology company BioNTech on November 18, 2020 announced that the phase 3 trials of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate concluded successfully. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has come out to be 95% effective in meeting all primary efficacy endpoints.

PM SVANidhi Scheme: Government sanctions 14,34,000 loans under the scheme

The government has recently announced that it has sanctioned more than 14 lakh 34 thousand loans under the ambitious PM Street Vendor’s Atma-Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme. Of the total sanctioned loans, about 7.88 lakh loans have been disbursed already. The Government received over 27 lakh 33 thousand applications.

First crewless Gaganyaan flight to be launched by 2021 end

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to launch the first crewless Gaganyaan Flight by the end of 2021. The flight was originally scheduled to be launched in 2020, however, its launch got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ISRO also plans to launch the second crewless Gaganyaan Flight in the year 2022.

Vivad se Vishwas: Government receives Rs. 72,480 crore in taxes under scheme

The Government has received Rs. 72,480 crore tax under Vivad se Vishwas Scheme from a total of 45,855 cases. The amount received is the initial payment made by taxpayers who had applied for the direct tax dispute resolution scheme, Vivad se Vishwas.