Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 April 2021

Centre waives off import duty on Remdesivir

The Central government has decided to waive off import duty on Remdesivir. The decision has been taken amid the increasing cases of COVID-19. As per health officials, Remdesivir has been given approval as an investigational therapy for the patients suffering from COVID-19 who are on oxygen.

India-EU leaders’ virtual summit in May 2021

The India-EU Leaders’ Summit in a virtual mode will be held on May 8, 2021. It was earlier scheduled to be held in Porto, Portugal. PM Modi has also canceled his visit to Portugal. During the 16th edition of the Summit, the Free Trade Agreement between India and European Union will be a key focus.

UP Government to vaccinate for free

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has announced that those above the age of 18 years will be vaccinated for free from May 1, 2021. The Chief Minister has also directed the State Health Department to come up with an action plan for vaccination drive in the state. Central Government had earlier allowed the vaccination of all the adults from May 1.

How Coronavirus is detected in the RT-PCR test? Read in detail

As India sees a sudden increase in Coronavirus cases, the RT-PCR test has become extremely significant in identifying the infection at an early stage. It is a nuclear-derived testing method which helps in detecting the presence of particular genetic material in any pathogen, which includes virus as well. Go through the explainer to know more about the test.

COVID-19: New immune escape variant found in West Bengal

A new immune escape Coronavirus variant has been found in West Bengal. Reportedly, the new SARS-CoV-2 variant can easily escape the immunity and is capable of infecting an individual even if they have contracted the virus before and also has antibodies against it. Read more about the new variant.