Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 February 2021

MP Government to rename Hoshangabad city

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh informed on February 19, 2021, that Hoshangabad city in the state will be renamed Narmadapuram. The announcement was made by the CM during the Narmada Jayanti Programme in Hoshangabad. He further informed that the proposal to change the name will be sent to the Centre. However, the opposition Congress Party termed the announcement as a ploy to divert people from important issues.

PM Modi lays the foundation stone of various projects in Assam

PM Modi on February 22, 2021, dedicated various projects of the gas and oil sector to the nation in Dhemji district Assam. PM Modi in Assam inaugurated Secondary Tank Farm of Oil India Limited at Madhuban, Dibrugarh, a Gas Compressor Station at Makum, Tinsukia, and INDMAX Unit at Bongaigaon Refinery of Indian Oil. He also laid the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College and inaugurated Dhemji Engineering College.

Railway Minister dedicated 88 railway projects to the nation

The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on February 21, 2021, dedicated railway infrastructure projects related to the passenger facilities and amenities at various Railway Stations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka. A total of 88 projects worth more than Rs. 1,000 crores have been dedicated to making Indian railways future-ready. It also shows the speed of execution of various projects that India Railways has been carrying out.

Uttar Pradesh becomes the first state to go for a paperless budget

UP has become India’s first state to table a paperless budget. The first paperless budget of the state was presented in the assembly on February 22, 2021. iPads were provided to all the members of the State Legislature to view the budget highlights, which were also shown on two big screens put up in the house. An app named ‘Uttar Pradesh Sarkar ka Budget' has also been made available on the Google play store.

Serbian player Djokovic wins his 9th Australian Open Title

The world number one Tennis Player, Novak Djokovic, on February 21, 2021, won his 9th Australian Open title by defeating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. This is also the 18th Grand Slam win for Novak Djokovic. To win the Australia Open 2021, he first defeated Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals, while Medvedev had defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas. On the other hand, Naomi Osaka of Japan also won her 2nd Australian Open Title by defeating Jennifer Brady of the United States.