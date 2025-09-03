This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 03 September

Every day holds a story. What did September 3 witness through the ages? On September 3, 1783, the Treaty of Paris was signed, officially ending the American Revolutionary War and recognising the United States' independence.

Fast forward to 1939—Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Nazi Germany, marking a turning point in World War II. In 1976, NASA's Viking 2 landed on Mars, sending the first colour images of its surface.

September 3 also marked other significant milestones: the first U.S. Labour Day in 1894, the Confederate invasion of Kentucky during the American Civil War, and the Allied invasion of Italy in 1943.

In this article, we'll explore the highlights of wars and treaties, as well as scientific breakthroughs and global milestones.