This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 03 September

Every day holds a story. What did September 3 witness through the ages? On September 3, 1783, the Treaty of Paris was signed, officially ending the American Revolutionary War and recognising the United States' independence.
Fast forward to 1939—Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand declared war on Nazi Germany, marking a turning point in World War II. In 1976, NASA's Viking 2 landed on Mars, sending the first colour images of its surface.
September 3 also marked other significant milestones: the first U.S. Labour Day in 1894, the Confederate invasion of Kentucky during the American Civil War, and the Allied invasion of Italy in 1943.
In this article, we'll explore the highlights of wars and treaties, as well as scientific breakthroughs and global milestones.
What Happened on this Day – September 03?
Here's what happened in history on September 03:
1777 – Stars and Stripes Flies in Battle
- The American flag flew in battle for the first time at Cooch's Bridge, Delaware.
- General William Maxwell raised it against British and Hessian troops.
- Although the Patriots lost, the flag became a powerful symbol of independence.
1783 – Treaty of Paris Signed
- Representatives of the U.S. and Great Britain signed the Treaty of Paris.
- It officially ended the American Revolutionary War and recognised U.S. independence.
1914 – Pope Benedict XV was Named to the Papacy
- Giacomo della Chiesa was elected Pope Benedict XV.
- He became pope just weeks after World War I began.
1919 – Wilson Embarks on League of Nations Tour
- President Woodrow Wilson set out to promote U.S. membership in the League of Nations.
- He hoped it would prevent future world wars.
1928 – Discovery of Penicillin
- Sir Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin by accident.
- A mould on a culture plate killed the bacteria, leading to the development of modern antibiotics.
1929 – Dow Jones Hits Record High
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached 381.17—its highest point before the crash.
- That high wouldn't be reached again until 1954.
1939 – Britain & France Declare War on Germany
- In reaction to Hitler's invasion of Poland, they declared war on Germany.
- Members of the British Commonwealth joined, marking the start of WWII for them.
1943 – Allies Invade Italy
- Allied forces crossed from Sicily into Calabria to begin the Italian invasion.
- Italy secretly signed an armistice with the Allies.
1976 – Viking 2 Lands on Mars
- NASA's Viking 2 touched down on Mars.
- It sent back the first close-up, colour photos of the Martian surface.
2004 – Beslan School Siege Ends in Tragedy
- A three-day hostage crisis in Russia came to a violent end.
- Over 300 people died, many of them children, with hundreds more injured.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 03?
September 03 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
1875 – Ferdinand Porsche (1875–1951)
- Austrian automotive engineer.
- Designed racing cars, the Volkswagen Beetle, and the Tiger tank.
1938 – Caryl Churchill (1938– )
- British playwright.
- Known for feminist themes in Top Girls and Cloud 9.
1963 – Malcolm Gladwell (1963– )
- Canadian author and journalist.
- Popularised ideas in bestsellers like The Tipping Point.
Notable Deaths on September 3
1658 – Oliver Cromwell
- English military leader and head of state.
- Died on this day.
1634 – Edward Coke
- English jurist and politician, former Lord Chief Justice.
- Died on this day.
1883 – Ivan Turgenev
- Russian novelist and playwright (Fathers and Sons).
- Died on this day.
1877 – Adolphe Thiers
- French historian and president of France.
- Died on this day.
1962 – E. E. Cummings
- American poet and artist known for an unconventional style.
- Died on this day.
1970 – Vince Lombardi
- Legendary U.S. football coach (Green Bay Packers).
- Died on this day.
1991 – Frank Capra
- Italian-American film director (It's a Wonderful Life).
- Died on this day.
2001 – Thuy Trang
- Actress known as the original Yellow Ranger in Power Rangers.
- Died in an auto accident on this day.
2005 – William Rehnquist
- 16th Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Died on this day.
2012 – Michael Clarke Duncan
- Actor best known for The Green Mile.
- Died of a heart attack on this day.
2012 – Sun Myung Moon
- Founder of the Unification Church.
- Died on this day.
2012 – Griselda Blanco
- Notorious Colombian drug lord.
- Killed on this day.
2010 – Robert Schimmel
- American comedian.
- Died in a car accident on this day
