Yudh Abhyas 2025: India and US Begin Joint Military Exercise in Alaska

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that a contingent of the Indian Army had landed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in the United States, for the 21st edition of 'Yudh Abhyas 2025,' which is set to take place from September 1 to 14.

"Alongside US 11th Airborne Division troops, they'll train in heliborne ops, mountain warfare, UAS/counter-UAS and joint tactical drills - boosting UN PKO & multi-domain readiness."

Indian and US Troops in Yudh Abhyas

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, the American soldiers are from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, also referred to as the "Bobcats" of the Arctic Wolves Brigade, which is a part of the US Army's 11th Airborne Division, while the Indian soldiers are from a battalion of the Madras Regiment.