Government Re-verifies PMGKAY Beneficiary List to Combat Leakages

The Government of India has increased measures to reverify and refresh the beneficiary list under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) with a goal to make sure that free foodgrain benefit is provided to the most deserving and needy segments of society.

This scheme is an important move towards rationalization of the increasing subsidy burden while safeguarding the nutrition protection of vulnerable groups under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

The Importance of PMGKAY

PMGKAY is a priority food security program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to offer free foodgrains to nearly 800 million beneficiaries across the nation. It covers two main beneficiary groups: