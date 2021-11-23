Top 5 Current Affairs: 23 November 2021

International Emmy Awards 2021

The 49th International Emmy Awards have been announced. From India, Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya, Vir Das, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were among the eminent nominees, however, they were not able to register any big win. Tehran has won the International Emmy Award for Drama series.

Gallantry Awards 2021

Gallantry Awards 2021 were accorded by President Ram Nath Kovind. The awardees were honoured for their service to the nation and their sacrifice in a fight against the enemy. Among the awardees is Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who received Vir Chakra, for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat.

9 out of top 10 most polluted cities in India

In 2020, India accounted for 46 of the world’s 100 most polluted cities followed by China (42 cities), Pakistan (6 cities), Bangladesh (4 cities), Indonesia (1 city), and Thailand (1 city). All these cities reported a PM2.5 air-quality rating of over 50. The 2020 World Air Quality Report analyses PM2.5 data gathered by ground-level monitoring stations around the world.

Patalpani Railway Station to be renamed

Patalpani Railway station in Indore will be renamed as Tantya Mama railway station. The news was shared by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh further informed that two other landmarks will also be named after Tantya Bhil.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. With this, UP will become the only state in India to have five international airports. The latest International Airport in Noida will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR.