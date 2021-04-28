Top 5 Current Affairs: 28 April 2021

Online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine starts

Those above the age of 18 years can now register to get themselves vaccinated on an online portal. The individuals can register themselves and schedule their appointment for vaccination on the Aarogya Setu app or Co-WIN Portal. To register successfully, you will need to provide a photo ID as directed while registering.

India’s growth rate to rebound to 11% in 2021

The Asian Development Bank has projected that India’s growth rate will rebound to 11% in the Fiscal Year 2021. It will be because of the economic recovery led by the vaccine rollout and the increased public investment. India had faced the worst economic contraction in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Covaxin, Covishield can neutralize double mutant of COVID-19

The two vaccines, which are currently in use in India, have shown efficacy against the ‘double mutant’ or ‘Indian strain’ variant of Coronavirus. The study done by the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology has shown that the infections are milder after vaccination.

CDC says that fully vaccinated Americans will not need to wear masks outdoor

As per the guidelines released by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated Americans are not required to wear masks outdoor, except if they are at crowded events. The US Government body mentioned that people can start doing many things that they earlier stopped due to the pandemic.

GNCT (Amendment) Act comes into force in Delhi

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, has come into force. The amendment act enhances the power of the Lieutenant Governor in the National Capital over the elected government. The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha amid the walkout from opposition parties.