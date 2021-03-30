Top 5 Current Affairs: 30 March 2021

Union Health Minister launches Tribal TB Initiative

Dr. Harsh Vardhan on March 26, 2021, launched Tribal TB Initiative to achieve TB Mukt Bharat by 2025. During the launch, the Health Ministry also released a guidance note on the Joint Action Plan to eliminate Tuberculosis, a document on the Tribal Tuberculosis initiative, and a special edition of Tribal Ministry’s Alekh on TB.

COVID-19 leak unlikely from Wuhan lab: WHO

A report by the World Health organization on the origin of the Coronavirus has clarified that it is highly unlikely that the virus leaked from a lab in China. It further mentioned that the most likely scenario is the transmission of the virus from bats to humans via another animal. Earlier in 2021, the WHO team had visited Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus.

Legendary Asha Bhosle to awarded Maharashtra Bhushan

The famous and legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle will be conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan Award. The decision was taken during the award selection committee meeting which was presided by the CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Veteran Singer has sung for over a thousand movies and has a career lasting for over 7 decades.

Seven Coronavirus vaccine candidates on clinical trial

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan informed that there are 7 more Coronavirus vaccine candidates that are going through different stages of clinical trials. He added that some of them are in the advanced stages of the trials. The Health Minister also took a second dose of the vaccine, he took his first dose on March 2, 2021.

No program to introduce Panchayat System Assam’s Sixth Schedule areas

Kishan Reddy, the Minister of State for Home has informed that there is no proposal to implement the Panchayat System in the Sixth Schedule areas of Assam. The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution protects and provides autonomy to the tribals by allowing them to form administrative councils that can frame various laws.