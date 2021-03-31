Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 March 2021

Centre gives approval to the issuance of electoral bonds

The Ministry of Finance, amid the ongoing assembly elections in four states and one UT, has given its approval to the 16th tranche of electoral bonds. They will be available for sale from April 1 to April 10. The bonds are an alternative to the cash donations made to political parties and aim at bringing transparency in election funding.

World Bank releases World Development Report 2021

The World Development Report 2021 has been recently published by the World Bank. This is also the first report that has been solely focused on the role of date development. The report quotes an expansive description of data provided by the UK National Data Strategy.

EAM attends Heart of Asia Conference in Tajikistan

The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar on his three-day visit to Tajikistan attended the Heart of Asia Conference. Apart from it, he also met the Presidents of Afghanistan and Tajikistan and other ministers. During the conference, the Minister assured India’s support to Afghan Peace Process and ceasefire in Afghanistan.

World Bank raises GDP forecast of India

The World Bank has raised the GDP growth prediction of India for Financial Year 2021-22 to 10.1 percent from 5.4 percent. This has been due to the strong rebound in investment growth and private consumption. The bank pointed that government consumption has been expected to rise by 16.7% in 2021.

Major Changes from April 1

Go through the list of the top 6 changes that will impact from April 1, 2021. As the new Financial Year starts, changes will directly be impacting the lives of individuals. They can vary from a change in new wage rule to changes in income tax rule.