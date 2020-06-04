Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 June 2020

World Economic Forum will host ‘Twin Summit’ in January 2021

The World Economic Forum has announced that it will be hosting a unique “Twin Summit” in January 2021. The summit will be held in Davos, Switzerland and the theme of the twin summit will be “The Great Reset”. The 51st summit is expected to see wider participation through virtual link-ups in 400 cities across the world.

Union Cabinet clears ordinance to create ‘One India, One Agriculture Market’

The union cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved an ordinance on June 3, 2020, that will pave the way for the creation of ‘One India, One Agriculture Market’. The ordinance aims at setting up an ecosystem where farmers and traders will have the freedom of choice of sale and purchase of the agricultural produce.

Govt gives the approval to rename Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust

The central government on June 3 gave its approval to rename Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier made an announcement of renaming the port trust after Jan Sangh Founder while addressing the 150th-anniversary programme of Kolkata Port Trust on January 11, 2020. As per the official release, the union cabinet has now given its approval to rename the port trust.

WHO resumes HCQ trial for COVID-19 treatment

The World Health Organization (WHO) decided to resume Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) part of its Solidarity Trial. WHO had earlier suspended the HCQ segment as the study published by Lancet questioned the effectiveness of HCQ on the hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Director-General of WHO has now announced that on the basis of available mortality data, there are no definite reasons to modify the trial protocol.

India- Australia Virtual Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 4 held the first-ever ‘India-Australia’ virtual summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The Australian PM was earlier scheduled to visit India this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ‘bilateral virtual summit’ signifies the strengthening of India’s ties with Australia as both the countries also signed 7 agreements on defence, public reforms, and critical technology.