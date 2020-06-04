Govt approves to rename Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust

The central government on June 3 approved to rename the Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port trust. The Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar informed that PM Narendra Modi had announced about renaming the port trust on January 11, 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement of renaming the port after Jan Sangh Founder while addressing the 150th-anniversary programme of Kolkata Port Trust. As per the release, the union cabinet has given its approval now to rename the port.

The Kolkata Port is the first major port and the only riverine port in India. On October 17, 1870, it came to be governed by a trust, on the appointment of the commissioners for the improvement of the port of Calcutta as per Act V of 1870.

Renaming of Kolkata Port Trust:

As per the Ministry of Shipping release, the board of trustees of Kolkata Porta Trust in its meeting on February 25, 2020, had passed a resolution to rename Kolkata Port Trust as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. The decision by the trust was taken considering him a multifaceted genius as an academician, eminent jurist, thinker, and the leader of the masses.

The release further added that Kolkata Port has traversed 150 years. In this journey, it has been India’s gateway to commerce, trade, and economic development. The port has also been a witness to India’s struggle of Independence, socio-cultural changes, and World War I & II, especially in Eastern India.

Renaming of other Ports:

• Nhava Sheva Port Trust was renamed as Jawaharlal Nehru port Trust in 1989.

• The Tuticorin Port Trust was also renamed as V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust by the government in 2011.

• Ennore Port Trust Limited was renamed as Kamarajar Port Limited. Shri K Kamarajar was an eminent freedom fighter and former CM of Tamil Nadu.

• Kandla Port was renamed as Deendayal Port in 2017.

About Syama Prasad Mookerjee:

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a barrister, Indian politician, and academician. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet. After the falling out with Nehru, with the help of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he founded Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) in 1951, which is a predecessor to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

As BJP is a successor to Bhartiya Jan Sangh, Mookerjee has been regarded as the founder of the Bharatiya Janta Party.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born July 1, 1901, in a Bengali Hindu Brahmin Family, in Calcutta. Mookerjee was also the President of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha from 1943 to 1946.

He passed away in 1953 in the custody of Jammu & Kashmir Police. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in 2004 had claimed that he was murdered in a ‘Nehru Conspiracy’.