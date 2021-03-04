Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 March 2021

Results of phase 3 clinical trial of COVAXIN show efficacy

The results of the phase 3 clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVAXIN have shown an interim efficacy of 81 percent in preventing the Coronavirus. The vaccine has been developed by ICMR in collaboration with Bharat Biotech. The clinical trial was conducted on 25,800 individuals across 21 sites.

UN declares 2023 as International Year of Millets

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted the India-sponsored resolution and has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India’s Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador, TS Tirumurti shared the news via Twitter. The resolution invites all member states and organisations to raise awareness regarding the benefits of millets.

India commemorates ‘Chabahar day’

India commemorated ‘Chabahar day’ on March 4, 2021, on the sidelines of the Marine India Summit-2021. The summit is being held from March 2 to 4. As per the MEA, the ministers of Armenia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Russia will participate in the event. It is the only Iranian port with direct access to the Indian Ocean and the agreement was signed between India and Iran in 2018 for its development.

Low-cost spectrograph developed by Indian Scientists

The Indian scientists have successfully developed and designed a low-cost optical spectrograph. The spectrograph will be able to detect faint light from the distant galaxies, cosmic explosions, and regions around supermassive black holes. It has been named Aries Devasthal Faint Object Spectrograph and Camera.

Three model villages to be developed in Arunachal Pradesh on border areas

The Arunachal Pradesh government will be developing three model villages along the Indo-Tibetan border area. The step has been taken to boost the development of the border areas in the state. The villages will be developed by the government initially in the Eastern, Western, and Central parts of Arunachal Pradesh along with the international border.