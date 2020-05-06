Top 5 Current Affairs: 6 May 2020

India's Unemployment Rate rises to 27.11%: CMIE

As per the data of Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in India rose to 27.11 percent for a week on May 3 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier in a week that ended on March 15, 2020, the unemployment rate was 6.74%. During the lockdown, nearly all the economic activities were suspended which led to the increase in unemployment in India.

Aarogya Setu Security Issue: Government states No Data or Security Breach

The Aarogya Setu app makers recently clarified that the app is safe from any data or security breach after a French hacker pointed out at the flaws of the contact tracing app. The hacker stated that the app puts privacy of users at risk. However, the makers of the app have assured the users that their personal or sensitive data is not compromised on the app.

Karnataka Govt announces Rs 1,610 crore relief package

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a relief package worth Rs 1610 crore for farmers, construction workers, weavers, flower-growers, auto drivers and cab drivers, who have been in distress due to COVID-19 lockdown. During the lockdown, the flower growers had to destroy all their flowers due to lack of demand.

Government to implement new Agro MSME policy

The central government will soon be implementing the new agro MSME policy for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The announcement regarding the same was made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The new policy will be aimed at developing entrepreneurship in rural, tribal, forest and agricultural areas.

Trade Unions ask for Rs 7,500 cash support for each poor family

Trade unions have asked the centre to provide cash support of Rs 7500 for each poor and vulnerable households to get through the economic crisis led by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 10 trade unions have written a letter in this regard to PM Narendra Modi to provide such cash support for three months.