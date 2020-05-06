Centre plans to implement new agro MSME policy

Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced on May 4 that the central government has been working on an agro MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise) policy that will mainly focus on the entrepreneurship development in the tribal, rural, forest and agricultural areas.

The policy will encourage to manufacture products using the local raw materials. The announcement was made by the Union Minister for MSME, Road Transport and Highways during the video conference meetings held with SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) Export Promotional Council, SME Chamber of India and Representatives of beauty and wellness industry.

The meeting with various sectors was organized to discuss the impact of Coronavirus pandemic on the working of MSME’s in the country.

Key Highlights:

• Union minister Nitin Gadkari talked about the requirement to focus on replacing foreign imports with domestic production.

• He highlighted that industry must focus more on innovation, science, and technology, entrepreneurship, research skills that will convert knowledge to wealth.

• During the meet, he highlighted that Japan government had offered special packages to its industries in order to take out Japanese investments from China and moving somewhere else. He further stated that it is an opportunity that India must grab.

• He also talked about the alignment of the Delhi-Mumbai green express highway and expressed it as an opportunity for the industry to make future investments in logistics parks and industrial clusters.

• He urged the industries to expand the industrial clusters in areas other than the metro cities.

• The Union minister also suggested the beauty and wellness industry to encourage the consumers to use Indian Ayurvedic Products rather than imported ones.

• Ministry of MSME has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ayush Ministry. It will promote the Ayush sector through various schemes of MSMEs specifically in the area of skilling, training, and entrepreneurship of development.

• The members of the Beauty and Wellness Industry were also advised to register as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise. It will help them in benefitting from various schemes of MSME.

• The representatives also highlighted the challenges faced by various MSME’s due to COVID-19. They also gave a few suggestions and requested government support to keep the sector operative.

Union Minister encouraged precautions during a lockdown:

Union minister Nitin Gadkari encouraged the industry to take necessary preventive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also highlighted the use of sanitiser, PPE, and masks along with advising the industries to strictly follow the social distancing norms during the operations.