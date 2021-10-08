Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 October 2021

Forbes India Rich List 2021

Forbes India Rich List 2021 has been topped by Mukesh Ambani for the 14th year in a row since 2008. He has gained the top position with a net worth of $92.7 billion. Second place on the list has been acquired Gautam Adani with a net worth of $74.8 billion and the third place by Shiv Nadar with $31 billion.

India joins High Ambition Coalition

India has an official joint High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. It is a group of 70 countries around the world that encourages the adoption of the global goal to protect 30% of the world’s land and ocean by 2030. The group is co-chaired by France and Costa Rica and the UK as the Ocean co-chair.

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 announced

Nobel Peace Prize 2021 has been awarded to Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa. They have been honoured for their courage for freedom of expression in Russia and the Philippines, which is a pre-condition for democracy and lasting peace. The Nobel Peace Prize laureates are the representatives of all the journalists who stand up for peace and democracy.

Indian Vaccine Certificate recognized by UK

The United Kingdom has finally given its recognition to the Indian Vaccine Certificate. It means that the Indian travellers who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine will not be required to quarantine on entering England. Earlier, UK had refused to recognize the certificate and had mandated 10-days isolation for Indian travellers.

Raja Chari to command Crew-3 mission of NASA-SpaceX

An Indian-American Astronaut, Raja Chari, will command the Crew-3 mission of NASA-SpaceX to the International Space Station. The third mission of NASA-SpaceX will carry four astronauts to ISS aboard a Crew Dragon Spacecraft on Falcon 9 Rocket. The mission will be launched on October 30, 2021.