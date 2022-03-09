Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 09 March 2022

India’s first-ever 100 percent women-owned industrial park has opened up in Hyderabad. The park's inauguration was done on International Women's Day 2022 by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao. The FLO Industrial park is promoted by FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in partnership with the Telangana government.

Air Marshal B Chandra Shekhar has been appointed as the new Commandant of Air Force Academy. He was a senior staff officer prior to taking the charge of Commandant. He was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on December 21, 1984. He was awarded the Presidential Award of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020.

Param Super Computer has been installed at IIT Roorkee under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). It has been designed and commissioned by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC). The super computer has a capacity of 1.66 Petaflops (Peta Floating-Point Operations Per Second.

US President Joe Biden has banned all energy and oil imports from Russia, in an effort to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn Putin's war. The United States has taken the major decision unilaterally, knowing that its European allies may not be able to take a similar action, as they are heavily dependent on Russian oil and energy.

As Russia continues to move forward with its invasion of Ukraine, causing massive damage to life and liberty in the nation, several corporates have taken a strict stance to condemn Putin's war. Several global giants including Apple, Meta, Microsoft, KPMG, Pepsi, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s have withdrawn their businesses in Russia.